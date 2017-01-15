Like the rest of the Terps, Brantley settled for poor looks in the first half, but he responded with a 12-point burst after the break. In a five-minute stretch, Brantley went 2 of 3 from deep to complement two rebounds, two layups and two steals, quieting the Illinois faithful. The junior has become the Terps most reliable reserve, and his confidence on offense and steadiness on defense shined Saturday.