The Maryland men's basketball team got out to an ugly start in its game Saturday against Illinois. After dominating the paint in a 84-59 win over the Fighting Illini on Dec. 27, the Terps struggled to move the ball down low. But in the second half, guards Anthony Cowan and Jaylen Brantley helped Maryland pull away for its fourth Big Ten victory, improving to 2-0 in road conference games. Here are four takeaways from the Terps' third consecutive win: