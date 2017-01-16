The Maryland men's basketball team is ranked No. 25 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll — the first time the Terps have been ranked since the first week of the season.
After defeating Indiana and Illinois this past week, Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) stands alone at the top of the Big Ten standings.
The Terps' eight wins by six points or less and failure to claim a marquee win may have hindered them from entering the rankings before this week. But coach Mark Turgeon's squad has won nine of its last 10, helping them also hold the No. 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Wisconsin (No. 17) and Purdue (No. 21) are the other Big Ten schools in the AP Top 25 Poll.
