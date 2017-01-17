Maryland women's basketball center Brionna Jones earned espnW's National Player of the Week award Monday after scoring 67 points across two games last week.
She was also named Big Ten Player of the Week, marking the third time this season the conference has given her that honor.
Jones averaged 33.5 points and 12 rebounds in two games last week.
The Havre de Grace native tied the school record with a 42-point performance in Maryland's 89-83 win over Penn State on Wednesday. She followed that up by scoring 25 points at Iowa on Saturday, helping her team to a 98-82 victory.
Jones also crashed the boards, collecting 14 rebounds against the Nittany Lions and 10 against the Hawkeyes, giving her a streak of eight consecutive double-doubles and 12 total on the season.
The senior remained efficient, shooting 72.7 percent across the two games. This season, she ranks fourth in the country with a 68.4 field goal percentage and is averaging a double-double with 19.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
She crossed the 1,000-rebound plateau against Penn State, just the fifth player in Terps history to achieve that milestone.
Last week, she made the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list along with fellow Maryland senior Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
The No. 3 Terps are 17-1 overall and have won each of their five conference games. They play Michigan (15-4, 4-1) on Thursday at Xfinity Center.
