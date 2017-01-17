The scope of America's divisions is comparable to the 1860s. We had another great leader then who fought to preserve a nation dedicated to the simple proposition that all men are created equal. Lincoln's struggle — for pluralism, liberty and a new birth of freedom — is now the struggle of American idealists. Trump's election confirms that the America President Obama described in 2004 doesn't exist. But history will never forgive us if we do not struggle — at all turns, in the culture and in our politics — to ensure that, some day, it does.