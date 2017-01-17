Kumea Shorter-Gooden, the University of Maryland's chief diversity officer and associate vice president of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, has chosen to resign, according to a Jan. 9 letter from university President Wallace Loh.
The letter, which was emailed to university vice presidents, deans, department chairs and directors, said Shorter-Gooden will serve as the special assistant to the president until June.
"I thank Dr. Shorter-Gooden for her valued service over the past five years," Loh wrote in the letter. "In particular, I want to recognize her creation of an infrastructure for diversity and inclusion via Diversity Officers in each college division … and her leadership in cultivating a climate of engagement, dialogue, and understanding."
Cynthia Edmunds, this university's equity administrator and staff ombuds officer, will be the interim chief diversity officer. Provost Mary Ann Rankin will lead the search for another individual to permanently fill the position.
Shorter-Gooden is this university's first chief diversity officer and associate vice president. As chief diversity officer, she led the Diversity Advisory Council, helped implement the university's Strategic Plan for Diversity, and incorporated diversity and inclusion in each of this university's colleges. She also meets with leaders of Loh's president's commissions.
This post will be updated.
