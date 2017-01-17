Prince George's County Police are investigating a disturbance that took place at a restaurant in the 7200 block of Baltimore Avenue on Monday night, according to a UMD Alert.
Upon arriving at the scene at about 8:20 p.m., Prince George's County officers learned that two male suspects — donning ski masks — had caused a disturbance and removed alcohol from the bar area of the restaurant, according to the alert. One of the men began to drink from a bottle of liquor that he stole.
Soon afterward, a customer inside the restaurant deployed pepper spray at one of the suspects. Both men fled the restaurant and Prince George's County Police placed one under arrest. The second suspect is believed to have escaped and left the area, according to the alert.
Based on the information obtained at the scene, police have determined that this does not appear to be an attempted robbery, and are unclear if it was intended as "some sort of prank," according to the alert.
Those with more information are urged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments