For Iowa, its success in any game is almost entirely contingent on one man: Peter Jok. He leads Iowa in points per game and takes more shots for the Hawkeyes than anyone else. Jok has scored at least 20 points in more than half of the games he has played for Iowa this season. He has already dropped 42 points on Memphis, and Iowa was able to upset Purdue last week thanks to Jok's 29 points. Iowa has also lost the three of the four times Jok failed to score at least 15 points. Maryland's game plan on defense will be simple, but difficult to execute: do everything you can to stop Peter Jok.