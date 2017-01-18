Who: Maryland Terrapins (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten)
When: Jan. 19, 2017, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa
Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
What to watch on Maryland’s side
Jaylen Brantley's growth from last season to now has been impressive to see. His 12 points against Illinois was the most points he has scored in Big Ten play and his minutes per game in conference play has more than doubled from last year. Brantley will have a chance to build on his best performance against a Big Ten opponent on Thursday night.
What to watch on Iowa’s side
For Iowa, its success in any game is almost entirely contingent on one man: Peter Jok. He leads Iowa in points per game and takes more shots for the Hawkeyes than anyone else. Jok has scored at least 20 points in more than half of the games he has played for Iowa this season. He has already dropped 42 points on Memphis, and Iowa was able to upset Purdue last week thanks to Jok's 29 points. Iowa has also lost the three of the four times Jok failed to score at least 15 points. Maryland's game plan on defense will be simple, but difficult to execute: do everything you can to stop Peter Jok.
Comments