The same is true of Obama's recent generosity. Earlier this month, he announced an irrevocable $500 million transfer — the second in as many years — to the United Nation's Green Climate Fund, earning applause from numerous short-sighted progressives. Let's put aside the uncertainties with how the fund will spend the money: In 2014, Obama pledged to give the fund $3 billion, meaning he made it only a third of the way toward his goal. While Obama certainly doesn't deny climate change, his milquetoast method of combating it will prove costly in the long run.