Iowa guard Peter Jok has emerged as one of the conference's best players, averaging 21.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as the lone non-freshman in the Hawkeyes' starting lineup. According to Turgeon, the 6-foot-6 senior has been effective for several reasons. He can post up. He can beat defenders off the dribble. Plus, Jok's height and length allow him to shoot over opposing players, perhaps the most lethal combination against defenses.