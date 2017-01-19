Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer announced this week he will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The veteran 5th District congressman — who represents areas of Prince George’s County along with the University of Maryland — is attending “as a sign of respect to the peaceful transition of power,” wrote Annaliese Davis, Hoyer’s press secretary, in an email on Wednesday.

Gov. Larry Hogan will also be at the inauguration, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Other Maryland members of Congress, however, have chosen to skip Friday’s event. Reps. Anthony Brown and Jamie Raskin have joined more than 60 Democratic lawmakers who said they will not attend Trump’s inauguration.

Brown, a first-term congressman for this state’s 4th District, announced Monday afternoon on Twitter that he will skip the inauguration, citing Trump’s tweets over the weekend questioning civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis’ effectiveness as a congressman as one reason.

Lewis, who emerged as a leader during the 1960s civil rights movement, is a “civil rights hero,” Brown tweeted. Lewis helped lead a civil rights march across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama — remembered as “Bloody Sunday” — in 1965. State troopers attacked those marching and fractured Lewis’ skull during the protest.