Throughout the entire duration of her captivity, Casey kept receiving flashbacks of a hunting trip she went on with her father and uncle when she was little. Each flashback was filled with unease. After the first or second flashback I could guess exactly what was going to happen to Casey, and spent the remainder of the flashbacks hoping that Shyamalan was going to present us with something more original and inoffensive than child rape. Sadly, I was disappointed. Not only was Casey at the very least sexually assaulted by her uncle, but after her father's death, she was placed in his sole custody. I could probably write whole other article on the concerning comfort that Hollywood seems to have with using rape as a scare tactic in movies, but for now, let me just say that the decision was pretty gross to watch.