As the Terps stalled possession to drain the second-half clock under a minute, Cowan cut to the lane to try and hoist a shot before the series ended. Instead, the Hawkeyes stripped the rookie and converted a layup on the other end to cut their deficit to three. The play was a good reminder Cowan, who committed eight turnovers, is no longer in high school, free to drive through an opponent's zone at will. But his production Thursday was also a good reminder Cowan's performances have been impressive in one of the most physically demanding conferences in the nation. His 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting, combined with three rebounds, six assists and three steals, flashed the efficiency and poise the Terps have come to expect.