Coach Mark Turgeon's team, which has won eight games by six or less points, trailed by three and showed little evidence it would hang around in the closing moments. The Hawkeyes zone defense the Terps carved for easy layups in the first half starting turning them over and forcing perimeter jumpers. On the defensive end, they struggled to secure rebounds. Iowa finished with 20 offensive boards, compared to six for the Terps, and the Hawkeyes turned those extra possessions into 19 second-chance points.