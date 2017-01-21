The Maryland wrestling team had two close matches last weekend, ones coach Kerry McCoy believed could have gone the Terps' way with a few adjustments. Their match with Purdue on Friday proved the opposite.
The Terps won two of their 10 bouts against the Boilermakers, falling 29-6. The loss is their sixth straight in duals, and they remain winless in Big Ten competition.
Redshirt senior 133-pounder Billy Rappo and heavyweight Youssif Hemida emerged as Maryland's only victorious grapplers Friday. Rappo acknowledged the losing streak has affected the team's attitude.
"We're coming off a couple of defeats, and we've got to switch gears and really change our attitude," Rappo said. "You've got to be able to go out there and win with that mentality, and I think that's what is struggling with our team right now."
The Terps have four Big Ten matches left, including showdowns with Ohio State and Penn State, both ranked in the top five in the country. The Buckeyes, Maryland's foe Sunday, boasts eight ranked grapplers out of the possible 10, including three No. 1s.
Hemida, who extended his win streak to seven straight dual matches, agreed with Rappo on the need for an attitude change. He said the Terps must practice with a purpose, and that will reflect on the mat.
McCoy was disappointed with the result against Purdue and echoed previous statements after losses — the Terps had opportunities they did not take advantage of. To find ways to capitalize, McCoy believes the team has to take initiative.
"We meet with the captains every week, and the one thing I continue to hammer on is that the coaches can only go so far, because we see these guys for a limited amount of time," McCoy said. "They're together much more than they're with us, so it has to be reinforced outside of the wrestling room."
"Within the team," he added, "they have to continue to believe and build each other up and take each other along. Not just be satisfied with the status quo."
Against Purdue, the Terps suffered a blow before the clashes, as undefeated 15th-ranked 149-pounder Alfred Bannister was ruled out with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt sophomore Adam Whitesell took his place and fell by a major decision.
McCoy stressed it's a 10-man competition but admitted Bannister's absence was felt. Whitesell's loss while Bannister was expected to win, he said, so the Terps could have reaped at least seven-point swing. McCoy acknowledged that could be a big factor in matches, especially in motivating other grapplers.
"It's big," McCoy said. "He's one of our captains, one of our leaders. I think he fires the guys up when he goes out there and competes, especially the way he's been wrestling the last couple of matches."
The Terps know they must overcome setbacks like Bannister's injury to compete with Big Ten opponents and improve in the win column. Hemida's emphasized practicing with a purpose will help, and he said it's important to recognize the prowess of their opponents and work to emulate it.
"That's the biggest thing against these powerhouse Big Ten teams," Hemida said. They're goers, we've got to be goers too."
