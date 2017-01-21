While President Trump’s inauguration Friday left a historic mark on the United States, Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington is expected to leave its own.

The march — anticipated to draw a crowd of more than 200,000 people — could be “the largest inauguration-related demonstration in United States history,” according to The New York Times.

And while it’s become a platform for a plethora of human rights causes, it started as a call to action to protect women’s rights under Trump, whose campaign was peppered with sexual assault allegations and lewd statements against women.

This call to action isn’t something new. From “bra-burning” protests to Take Back the Night marches, America has a history of people coming together in protest to support and protect women.

One of the earliest widespread women’s marches took place during the suffrage movement more than 100 years ago when women were fighting for their right to vote.

Marching Into History: Alice Paul and Lucy Burns organized a Woman Suffrage March held the day before Woodrow Wilson’s Inauguration in 1913 pic.twitter.com/Qmgkjk0ReB — Monumental Women (@MonumentalWomen) December 17, 2016

The day before former President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration in 1913, about 5,000 people marched along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, according to the Library of Congress. The march came at a time when Wilson’s party beat the Progressive Party’s candidate — Teddy Roosevelt — who had made a commitment to grant suffrage for women if elected.

Women would get the right to vote seven years later in 1920. And about half a century later in 1968, nearly 400 women joined together outside the Atlantic City Convention Center during the Miss America pageant to protest the unrealistic beauty standards they claimed the pageant promoted. To demonstrate their point, the women tossed things like high heels, pots, pans and bras into a trash can. While the trashcan was never lit on fire as rumors have said, the word spread, and those women quickly became known as the “bra-burning feminists.”