Midway through the third quarter, the Maryland women's basketball team's offense appeared about as potent as it has all season. The Terps made six consecutive shots — including a pair of 3-pointers — to polish off a 16-2 run that put the game away.
That run, which took a little over four minutes, gave Maryland a 19-point lead and allowed it to coast to a 80-71 win that wasn't really that close.
In the first half, it seemed Maryland was more likely to commit consecutive turnovers than make consecutive shots. At one point towards the end of the first quarter, Maryland had turned the ball over on three of its last four possessions.
Meanwhile, the Terps missed all five of their 3-pointers in the first period.
Rutgers matched Maryland's early sloppiness but excelled from beyond the arc, helping the Scarlet Knights keep it close entering halftime. Rutgers made five of its seven first-half 3-pointers, making up for stretches of offensive struggles.
The teams closed the first quarter on a nearly three-minute scoreless drought and didn't get back on track until well into the second period. They scored just four combined points in about seven minutes, starting at the 2:51 mark in the first quarter and extending halfway through the second period.
After that, though, Rutgers found its shooting stroke from deep, and Maryland got into a better offensive rhythm. With six seconds left in the half, Rutgers guard Aliyah Jeune puller her team within one point with a 3-pointer, but Maryland had an answer.
Terps guard Destiny Slocum took the inbound and quickly dribbled across halfcourt, pulled up from just a step in front of the Maryland M and buried the long shot to extend the lead back to four.
Charles led the team in the first half with 10 points, and the Terps kept their scoring balanced after intermission. They dominated the third quarter, winning it, 26-13, and utilizing offensive production from seven different players.
Slocum hit another triple shortly after the break, and guards Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Kristen Confroy also made long balls after struggling from distance in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Terps locked down on defense, allowing just two points in the first five minutes of the quarter and helping the team to a commanding, 21-point lead in the period.
After spending the first eight-plus minutes of the fourth quarter leading by at least 14 points, Maryland coach Brenda Frese's substitutes let Rutgers close the gap with less than a minute left. Still, the Scarlet Knights never got closer than eight points.
Slocum earned with her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists, while center Brionna Jones had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th-consecutive double-double. Charles scored 16 and Walker-Kimbrough, who came on strong down the stretch, finished with a team-high 19 points.
