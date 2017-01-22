Prince George's County Police are investigating a stabbing that took place near the University of Maryland's campus Sunday morning, according to a UMD Alert.
The stabbing occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Calvert Road, and the male suspect and female victim knew each other, according to the alert. The victim was taken to a local hospital the suspect was taken into custody.
Neither party has an affiliation with this university, according to the alert. University Police were notified of this incident at 1:40 a.m.
This incident is still under investigation by Prince George's County Police. Individuals with more information are encouraged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
