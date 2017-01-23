Maryland men's basketball forward Justin Jackson is the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday, after his dominant performance in the Terps' 84-76 win at Iowa on Thursday night.
Jackson, the team's leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and six steals as Maryland (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten) staved off the Hawkeyes for their third straight Big Ten road win.
The Ontario native said he was unaware of the honor, which he shared with Purdue guard Carsen Edwards, until assistant coach Bino Ranson told him before practice Monday morning.
"It put a great smile on my face just to know my mindset and my work ethic are paying off," Jackson said.
Jackson, who averages 10.3 points and six rebounds per game, has teamed up with fellow freshmen Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter to help Maryland return to the AP Top 25 this season despite losing four starters from a year ago. The Terps came in at No. 22 in this week's voting.
Coach Mark Turgeon's squad returns to Xfinity Center on Tuesday to play Rutgers. A win would mark the program's best 20-game start since the 1998-99 season.
