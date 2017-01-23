The Maryland men's basketball team is ranked No. 22 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, its highest ranking this season after moving up three spots from last week.
At that time, the Terps (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten) broke into the AP Poll for the first time since November. They've now been ranked for consecutive weeks for the first time this season.
Maryland defeated Iowa, 84-76, on Thursday night in Iowa City, Iowa, for its fourth straight victory. Coach Mark Turgeon's squad has won all three of its Big Ten road games.
Wisconsin (No. 15), which is tied with Maryland at the top of the Big Ten standings, and Purdue (No. 20) are the other Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll. Maryland hosts Rutgers at Xfinity Center on Tuesday night.
