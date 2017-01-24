Maryland has to limit the amount of turnovers they allow before they give away games. Currently, the Terrapins allow 13.9 turnovers per game, which ranks T-239th of 351 teams in the NCAA. Despite an eight point victory on Thursday against Iowa 84-76, the Terps surrendered an inexcusable 21 turnovers and nearly coughed up a game where they had the lead nearly the entire 40 minutes. Luckily for Maryland, Rutgers also gives up 13.9 turnovers per game.