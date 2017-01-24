Who: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-8, 1-6 Big Ten) @ #22 Maryland Terrapins (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten)
When: Tuesday January 24th, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Xfinity Center College Park, Maryland
Channel: Big Ten Network
Livestream: BTN-2-GO
In the preseason, few predicted Maryland to be atop of the Big Ten and several close-for-comfort non-conference games left the future of this team uncertain moving forward. Yet they have resolved their three-point shooting woes, found themselves a steady sixth-man in Jaylen Brantley, and solid core of freshmen who seem to get better every week.
Rutgers earned their first Big Ten victory of the season this weekend against Nebraska (whom Maryland lost to on New Year's Day). This will be the first time Maryland plays Rutgers this season. The two teams will square off again at Rutgers on February 28th.
What to watch on Maryland's side:
Maryland has to limit the amount of turnovers they allow before they give away games. Currently, the Terrapins allow 13.9 turnovers per game, which ranks T-239th of 351 teams in the NCAA. Despite an eight point victory on Thursday against Iowa 84-76, the Terps surrendered an inexcusable 21 turnovers and nearly coughed up a game where they had the lead nearly the entire 40 minutes. Luckily for Maryland, Rutgers also gives up 13.9 turnovers per game.
What to watch on Rutgers' side:
Rutgers can dominate the glass better than most teams in the country. The Scarlet Knights average 42.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks 4th best in the nation. Although junior Deshawn Freeman leads the team with 8.6 boards per game, Rutgers does an excellent job of team rebounding, getting steady contributions from everyone in their rotation. Plus, 7-footer C.J. Gettys is shooting 58 percent from the floor, and will test Maryland's big men in the paint.
Comments