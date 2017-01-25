The Once and Future King (T.H. White). The history and prehistory of King Arthur, T.H. White's epic fantasy evolves from light-hearted and droll to sober and meditative. More topical than ever, it is a musing on the appropriate use of power, failure and what it means to rule. "'The best thing for disturbances of the spirit,' replied Merlyn, beginning to puff and blow, 'is to learn. That is the only thing that never fails … That is the only thing which the poor mind can never exhaust, never alienate, never be tortured by, never fear or distrust, and never dream of regretting.'"