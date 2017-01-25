Sunday's dual meet at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney allowed the Maryland wrestling team to compete at another local venue, but the match was set up to honor Ohio State heavyweight Kyle Snyder.
In Rio this past summer, the Woodbine native and Good Counsel graduate became the youngest American wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal. Sunday, he wrestled in front of a sold-out crowd at a special homecoming event.
Snyder's afternoon included reconnecting with friends and family, taking pictures with fans and former teammates and signing autographs. The crowd, meanwhile, gave him several standing ovations throughout the meet. Speaking briefly after the Buckeyes' 30-12 win, Snyder showed his appreciation by thanking everyone involved, emphasizing how rare the opportunity to come home was and how much it meant to him.
Several Terps spoke of their gratitude toward Snyder for making this type of meet possible.
"I love that Kyle was able to do this for us," said Jhared Simmons, Maryland's 141-pounder and a Good Counsel graduate. "Me and Adam [Whitesell] really appreciate it. I know [Good Counsel] coach Skylar Saar really appreciates it. I loved it."
Whitesell, a 149-pounder and another former Falcon, had his own special day, earning his first college dual victory by pinning Ohio State's Blake Riley-Hawkins. He also spoke highly of his former high school teammate, mentioning the NCAA and Olympic champion's down-to-earth nature.
"Kyle's such a humble guy," Whitesell said. "Like if anybody sends Kyle a text, he'll respond. He's such a humble dude, so coming back here is definitely great for him to see everybody and interact with all the people who got him to where he is."
Both Simmons and Whitesell added how special it was to wrestle at their alma mater. Simmons said it was a quality experience and a chance to refocus, while Whitesell described it as "exhilarating" and "awesome."
Maryland coach Kerry McCoy also vocalized his appreciation for Snyder after the match. The eight-year has his own personal relationship with Snyder, as he said he spoke to Snyder almost weekly when he was in high school. Snyder also attended camps where McCoy worked with him.
"He's the one kid you hate to be on the other team because there's no reason for you not to want to see him be successful," McCoy said. "He's such a good kid — so humble. Just the type of kid that you always want to see win."
McCoy also lauded Snyder's work ethic and character, going so far as to say he was "one of the best kids walking the planet.
"He's always trying to make himself better, and that's why he is where he is," McCoy said. "It's great to have people like that in your sport and representing your sport so well."
Comments