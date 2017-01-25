In terms of priorities, it's clear education is important to the governor. For yet another year, aid to public school systems is at a record high, totaling $6.4 billion. The University System of Maryland's projected 5 percent growth in tuition is limited to just 2 percent as part of the proposed $1.35 billion allocated to the system. On the environment, the governor introduced a green jobs initiative to provide vocational training in the field of renewable energy, and allocated $51.3 million to the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays 2010 Trust Fund, continuing his run of being the only Maryland governor to fully fund the program. Further demonstrating a commitment to a strong Maryland economy, the budget also allocated funds for job training programs and has been paired with a proposal on manufacturing development in economically depressed areas of the state, including Baltimore, Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.