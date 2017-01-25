A CSX train fatally struck an unidentified individual this morning near the College Park MARC station, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George's County Fire Department.
Police were dispatched in response to a 911 caller around 7:15 a.m.
The MARC Camden line has been temporarily suspended, according to a report from NBC News. However, Brady said it likely the route will open up later today.
"It depends on [the police] investigation, unfortunately," Brady said.
Passengers who usually travel along the Camden line are advised to take the Penn Line, according to the NBC article, and the Metro is accepting MARC tickets.
This is a sad and tragic incident, said Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park.
"It's premature to say what measures need to be taken," Wojahn said. "My heart goes out to the victim's family, and I hope we can work to improve the safety on these corridors to prevent things like this from happening in the future."
The Diamondback will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
