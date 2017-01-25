Maryland right-hander Mike Rescigno was ranked first on Perfect Game's list of senior prospects ahead of Major League Baseball's 2017 draft, the organization announced Monday.
Baseball America and Perfect Game named Rescigno the best prospect in the Cal Ripken Summer league after he posted a 1.14 ERA while striking out 19 over 15.2 innings with the Baltimore Redbirds. His summer success came after the San Francisco Giants drafted him in the 25th round, though Rescigno opted to return to College Park for his senior season.
In 19.1 innings with the Terps last season, Rescigno posted a 5.59 ERA with 23 strikeouts, three saves and two wins. Rescigno, who moved from an infield spot to the mound after his freshman season, is entering his third year as a pitcher.
Catcher Nick Cieri, meanwhile, came in at No. 25 on the list. He received playing time behind the plate and earned multiple starts as the Terps designated hitter in 2016. Over 54 games, he hit .256 with three home runs and 29 RBIs.
Cieri also had success in the Cal Ripken League last summer, batting .301 with five home runs for the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts.
Comments