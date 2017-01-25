After his first full year of recruiting for the Maryland football team, coach DJ Durkin is finalizing his 2017 class before National Signing Day on Feb. 1. He announced Wednesday eight of the incoming freshmen are enrolled in classes, meaning they can join the team this spring.
Safety Markquese Bell and cornerback Deon Jones are four-star recruits, while quarterback Ryan Brand, linebacker Nick Underwood and cornerback Alex Woods transferred from junior college. The group also includes cornerback Fofie Bazzie, offensive tackle Tyran Hunt and linebacker Bryce Brand.
"We are thrilled to have these young men join our program and enroll early at the University of Maryland for the spring semester," Durkin said in a release. "I'm excited that these student-athletes will be afforded the opportunity to adjust to the college life, both academically and athletically. Each of them has a bright future here at Maryland and we are happy to welcome them as the first members of an outstanding recruiting class."
Bazzie (Quince Orchard) Hunt (Southampton) and Jones (Potomac) hail from the DMV region Durkin's staff has targeted during its rebuilding recruiting efforts.
In his first season with the program, Durkin didn't guarantee starting positions throughout the offseason to foster the program's competition and growth. That emphasis showed as more than 15 true freshmen saw what the coach called "significant" playing time. Running back Lorenzo Harrison, quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and offensive linemen Terrance Davis, for example, earned starts in their rookie campaigns.
After the Terps finished 6-7 with a bowl-game loss in 2016, Durkin has indicated there will be opportunities for this year's class to contribute from the start, too.
