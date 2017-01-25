The Maryland men's basketball team marked a feat Tuesday night it hadn't 56 days: All of the Terps' players in the rotation were healthy for the first time since Nov. 29.
Forward Michal Cekovsky returned after a six-game ankle injury. Guard Dion Wiley had missed the last few games with a back issue. Before that, forward Damonte Dodd dealt with a sprained MCL and forward Ivan Bender suffered from a bone bruise in his knee.
Coach Mark Turgeon refrained from harping on the absences, but they limited the Terps' development and continuity in practice and hindered their execution in certain aspects during games.
Against Rutgers, No. 22 Maryland had its first shot to prove its full ability.
The early signs were underwhelming, especially in the first half, when the Terps trailed the Scarlet Knights deep into the period and the freshmen trio struggled to find a rhythm to support guard Melo Trimble.
The results after halftime, though, were more positive. The Terps shot 50 percent from the field and kept the Rutgers defense off balance.
That's going to have to continue as the schedule stiffens through the final month.
The frontcourt rotation has been thin while ravaged with injuries. While that hasn't stopped the team from winning six of their first seven Big Ten games, including three on the road, it's created issues on the boards.
Against Rutgers, the nation's fourth-best rebounding team, and with a full lineup, the Terps hung with their opponent in that category despite allowing 22 offensive boards.
Maryland's offense has also been stagnant at times this season, sometimes too privy to falling into a hole and waiting for Trimble to bail it out late.
But with 11 players earning time, nine scored at least three points to the delight of the students fresh off winter break.
That's enough against the Scarlet Knights, one of the conference's weakest squads, no matter how Turgeon tried to frame their rebounding and defensive prowess entering the contest. But as the Terps inch closer to February, when they'll finally get a crack at No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 20 Purdue, the Big Ten's other ranked squads. And as February turns to March, when the madness always seems unavoidable, they're going to have to start clicking with more consistency.
Touting their first full lineup since people still had Thanksgiving leftovers in their fridges is a start.
Guard Melo Trimble: A
Turgeon wasn't sure his star junior could suit up against the Scarlet Knight, as his premature exit from Monday's practice with an illness left his status in doubt. But when his first shot — a 3-pointer from the left wing about three minutes in — swished, the Trimble smiled and admitted it helped him feel better. The connection sparked a 17-point, six-rebound, four-assist showing. Turgeon didn't plan for Trimble to exert himself for 34 minutes, but he guided the Terps through a streaky evening.
Guard Kevin Huerter: B+
The freshman hoisted four three-point shots through 23 minutes. None fell. But then Huerter connected on one. Two minutes later, another. While his offense wasn't in peak form, Huerter proved his confidence and tenacity while connecting on those long balls in the Terps' best stretch of the night. He also notched six assists as a nod to his improving vision and Turgeon's intent to facilitate more of the offense through his rookie.
Guard Justin Jackson: B-
Coming off perhaps his best all-around performance of the season, when Jackson admitted he focused less on scoring than previous contests, the rookie seemed too eager to make an extra move in the paint, resulting in a team-high six turnovers. He also struggled on the boards, finishing with a season-low two rebounds. Like the team's overall performance, that'll suffice against Rutgers, but Jackson should return to form in the Terps' upcoming slate.
Forward Damonte Dodd: B
Despite Cekovsky's return, he wasn't up to speed, so Dodd was the team's lone true center again. He combatted Rutgers' physical big men with eight points on 50-percent shooting, but those misses often came as a result of a fumbled pass or mishandling at the rim. While his defense — three blocks and five rebounds — was up to par, it'll be interesting to see how Cekovsky, who set and reset career-high scoring marks with his breakout start to the season, returns to form and pushes Dodd for minutes and starts.
Forward L.G. Gill: B+
With Maryland in a rut at the end of the half, Gill lofted his third 3-pointer of the season and elicited a roar from the sold-out Xfinity Center. He drained the trey with three seconds left before the halftime buzzer to prop the lead and finish on a positive note. It was the highlight of Gill's solid night — he totaled seven points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. His production off the bench is an asset to the frontcourt and will help the Terps contend with the Big Ten's other top teams in the season's final stretch.
