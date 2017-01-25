It would be irresponsible to go any further without saluting the performances of three (but really only two) protagonists, Violet and Klaus Baudelaire. I omit Sunny simply because the infant who portrays her doesn't necessarily display any acting chops. Malina Weissman and Louis Hynes, playing Violet and Klaus respectively, make you care for these destitute orphans even more. Watching Weissman silently cry when being confronted by Olaf or watching Hynes take physical abuse is painful — but what is truly inspiring is their resolution to go on fighting their ludicrous battles.