The documentary thrives in its captivating narration of the events, its background on folklore and its ability to reveal the multitude of questions associated with a highly unique crime. However, major shortcomings exist in regards to who is chosen to tell these stories. In a documentary that centers around how internet fiction can affect those with developing minds, the vast majority of interviews are with adults, whether it is parents, psychologists or old teachers. A teen that spent time in jail with the girls provides one of the more interesting testimonies as he discusses the nature of both girls from the perspective of a peer. Yet, this subject is shown sparingly, and it's hard to develop a feeling of real insight into what these girls may have been like when largely given a guardian's perspective.