With the political discourse in our country in full swing, it seems as if any time celebrities use their platforms as a way to advocate for social change a debate sparks up over whether this practice is warranted or not. For members of the right, the argument tends to be that the two spheres of politics and entertainment need to be separated; after all, many turn to entertainment as a way to escape the political realm to begin with. In response to this, one could present a cliché that's severely overused, yet rings true: Life imitates art. Both sides of the aisle can probably agree that our political world is currently in uproar. If you think this tension is expected to just stay within the realms of government, it'll be a long time before you may want to comfortably accept art into your life again.