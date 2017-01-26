Former Army soldier Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in 2013 for leaking classified documents, is planning to move to the state of Maryland after she is released from prison later this year.
Shortly before leaving office, former President Barack Obama shortened Manning's 35-year sentence. The former intelligence analyst was convicted of leaking hundreds of thousands of pages of military and diplomatic documents regarding the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, which were published by WikiLeaks.
After Obama's decision, Manning took to Twitter to announce her move back to this state.
Decision: I plan on moving back to Maryland this summer. (Takoma Park? Bethesda?) Can't wait to go home =D
— Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) January 24, 2017
Manning also praised Obama's controversial decision, thanking him for "giving [her] a chance."
Thank you @BarackObama for giving me a chance. =,)
— Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) January 19, 2017
Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, announced shortly after her sentencing that she was transgender. Her release from Fort Leavenworth Army prison in Kansas is scheduled for May 17.
