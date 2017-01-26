As its overused nickname, "The Melting Pot," suggests, America has been home to people from every corner of our world. Even my own family comes from "somewhere else," immigrating from the Philippines when I was just 6 years old. These days, some may even argue that defining who is an American has become impossible, considering we are all descendants of immigrants or immigrants ourselves. If you simply looked at the numbers, the United States' diversity is unparalleled. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the country's minority population in 2014 is 37.9 percent, a visible increase from 32.9 percent just 13 years ago. On top of that, Hawaii, California, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, D.C. have now become majority-minority. This means the number of individuals in these areas who identify with a minority racial or ethnic group out-populates any individual given community. The Census also states that by the mid-2040s, the United States will see an overall minority-majority.