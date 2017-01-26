China may be fleecing competitors in the short term, but as it becomes increasingly open to the world through access to markets like the EU or institutional regulation via the World Trade Organization, it is forced to comply with market norms. Taiwan, South Korea and the other so-called "Asian Tigers" of the '60s had similar run-ins with reality. Over time, their heavily subsidized economies were forced to liberalize in order to participate in the global market, and their excessive growth rates of more than seven percent per year became more modest. So what, if anything, should the United States and the global market do to respond? The answer, I'd argue, is nothing. Instead, we should continue to back-channel trade complaints with Beijing and the WTO, and if necessary, implement punitive tariffs in conjunction with our allies.