You good, Big Ten men's basketball?
It's been a wild ride since league play started a month ago. Upsets have become the norm, and no team's spot in the standings appears stable.
Traditional powers such as Michigan State and Indiana have endured losing streaks, while upstart squads like Minnesota and Penn State opened hot before fizzling in recent games. Even Rutgers, which has won four conference games since 2014, has stolen a victory.
That's what makes the Maryland men's basketball team's 6-1 start in the Big Ten even more impressive, intriguing and puzzling.
Does it mean the squad that starts three rookies after losing four starters from last year's Sweet 16 group is lucky to have avoided too much chaos thus far? Or are the Terps underrated, possessing the composure and stamina to navigate the league's parity without too many lapses?
With the Terps winners of five straight and 11 of their last 12, touting the program's best 20-game start in 18 years, choose the latter.
"Obviously you can think back to all the players that have played here since '98, and obviously how great a coach Gary Williams was," guard Kevin Huerter said, "and for how young of a team everyone tells us we are, I think it's definitely awesome to kind of match that right now."
Yes, the Nebraska collapse Jan. 1 was bad.
