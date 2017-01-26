The Terps currently sit atop the Big Ten with a 7-0 conference record and are 19-1 overall. Their only loss came against UConn, 87-81, who not only has dominated the field over the last decade, but is just six victories short of 100 straight wins. That streak is longer than any across the board, men's or women's basketball, which includes an 88-game winning streak by a UCLA during an era where they won seven straight championships from 1967-1973. UConn has been the most dominate team in history while outscoring their opponents by a 30-point margin every night this season, and Maryland lost by six.