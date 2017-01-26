For most people, the laundry list of changes to be put into effect January 1 aren't changes they truly want to make. While everyone wants to be the best person they can be, cutting out negative behavior is dreaded, which is why it is put off. In an ideal situation, people wouldn't wait for a grace period of indulgence, they would simply begin cutting out unwanted behaviors. And unfortunately, sometimes the period before restrictions are made leads to overindulgence, making it even harder to start making positive changes when the time finally comes.