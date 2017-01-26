University of Maryland Police responded to reports of suspicious activity, disorderly conduct and a warrant summons notice, among other incidents this past week, according to police reports.
Disorderly conduct
University Police responded to the intersection of Route 1 and Knox Road on Sunday at 12:58 a.m. after the Security Operations Center noticed a man dancing and removing articles of clothing in the middle of the intersection, University Police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.
An officer located the suspect on Route 1 near Hartwick Road and attempted to apprehend the man, who proceeded to run away from the officer, Hoaas said. The officer eventually caught the man and took him into custody.
The man was taken to a local area hospital due to intoxication, Hoaas said. This case is closed.
On Saturday at 12:50 a.m., police were in the 7400 block of Princeton Avenue for a noise complaint when officers saw a cluster of people yelling in the roadway, Hoaas said. As officers got closer to the group, they saw two women in a verbal altercation, who eventually began fighting with each other.
Officers separated the two women and took them into custody, Hoaas said. Both were issued a criminal citation for disorderly conduct. This case is closed.
Suspicious activity
On Sunday at 6:55 a.m., Security Operations Center detected a man with no affiliation to this university walking around in the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage and pulling on vehicle door handles, Hoaas said.
The man got into a vehicle and attempted to drive out of the garage, but officers arrived and stopped him, Hoaas said. The man told officers his friend had allowed him to borrow the vehicle to run an errand. The man was issued a traffic citation and released from the scene, Hoaas said. This case is closed.
Warrant/summons notice
On Jan. 16 at 8:42 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the 7500 block of Columbia Avenue when he saw a residence with an open door and a man in the backyard conducting yard work, Hoaas said. The man told the officer he had approval to conduct repairs at the residence.
Police discovered the man had a warrant for failure to appear, Hoaas said.
He was taken to the corrections department for processing. This case is closed.
