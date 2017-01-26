Since Trump's election, Loh has called on members of the university community to urge lawmakers to preserve DACA, an immigration policy created by former President Barack Obama in 2012 that allows undocumented young people who immigrated as children to stay in the U.S. to work and study. He also joined presidents of universities nationwide — including the University of Maryland, Baltimore; the University of Maryland, University College; and Loyola University Maryland — in signing an online letter that has accumulated more than 600 signatures as of this month. University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret has also signed the letter.