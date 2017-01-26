This editorial board understands this issue will not be taken lightly by the administration, but urges further dialogue with a multitude of groups, including Greek Life and the athletic department. SGA President Katherine Swanson told The Diamondback this week that discussing the Education Department lawsuit with administration is a priority, but it's important that administrators and SGA members continue student outreach to avoid measures that may harm students more than hurt them. It is not enough to reach conclusions that do not involve the input of students they affect.