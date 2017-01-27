After the Orlando nightclub shooting in June, Trump offered his support to the LGBTQ community, saying it was "an assault on the ability of free people to live their lives, love who they want and express their identity." But many have deemed his administration picks, including Vice President Pence — who has supported a law that would allow businesses to cite religious freedom as a reason to turn away customers in the LGBTQ community — as disapproving LGBTQ Americans' goals.