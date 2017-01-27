At the beginning of January, we took a look at how Maryland's top out-of-conference opponents have been faring this season, and what it means for Maryland's resume.
More than three weeks have passed since then, so it is time to take another look at how Maryland's top out-of-conference opponents can positively or negatively shape the Terps' resume for the NCAA Tournament.
Georgetown (Maryland won 76-75 on Nov. 15)
Georgetown finally made a breakthrough in the Big East yesterday, beating no. 16 Creighton in the Verizon Center, 71-51. Of course, Georgetown's win came over a Creighton team missing its star point guard, Maurice Watson, to injury. Besides that, the Hoyas have come up short in two other upset bids. They took no. 11 Butler to overtime, but lost that game. Additionally, they lost by only five points to no. 24 Xavier. Right now Georgetown does not have much going to boost Maryland's resume, but the Hoyas still have two chances against Villanova, as well as games at Butler and Creighton to lend some help to Maryland.
Kansas State (Maryland won 69-68 on Nov. 26)
Kansas State finds themselves in one of the two best conferences in college basketball right now in the Big 12, competing with two teams that currently sit in the top ten (Kansas and Baylor) and another team in the top 25 (West Virginia). K-State has already scored one win over a ranked opponent when they beat West Virginia on Jan. 21. The Wildcats almost scored an upset at Kansas, but the Jayhawks won on a questionable no-call for a traveling violation. As of now, K-State looks like it's on pace to make the tournament and will likely have three more chances to beat ranked opponents in Big 12 play. Maryland's win over K-State is not an amazing one, but it definitely helps their resume.
Pittsburgh (Maryland lost 73-59 on Nov. 29)
This one is starting to look ugly really quickly. Pitt is tied for dead last in the ACC right now. Their lone win did come against a ranked opponent, beating Virginia on Jan. 4. Since then, they have won a grand total of zero games. Most recently, Louisville comically defeated them 106-51 in an embarrassing game for the Panthers. The ACC is the most stacked conference in college basketball, so there are still chances for Pitt to salvage themselves as a competent basketball team with some upsets. But as of now, losing to Pitt at home is an extremely ugly loss for Maryland and one that could even knock them down a seed.
Oklahoma State (Maryland beat them 71-70 on Dec. 3)
Oklahoma State has not done anything particularly useful for Maryland. They currently sit 2-6 in Big 12 play and have zero wins over ranked opponents in conference play. Just like K-State, they will still get chances to help Maryland's resume by beating any of Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia. But at this moment, Oklahoma State is not the kind of win that will move the needle at all for Maryland.
