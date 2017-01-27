Kansas State finds themselves in one of the two best conferences in college basketball right now in the Big 12, competing with two teams that currently sit in the top ten (Kansas and Baylor) and another team in the top 25 (West Virginia). K-State has already scored one win over a ranked opponent when they beat West Virginia on Jan. 21. The Wildcats almost scored an upset at Kansas, but the Jayhawks won on a questionable no-call for a traveling violation. As of now, K-State looks like it's on pace to make the tournament and will likely have three more chances to beat ranked opponents in Big 12 play. Maryland's win over K-State is not an amazing one, but it definitely helps their resume.