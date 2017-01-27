Four-star DeMatha Catholic High School running back Anthony McFarland verbally committed to the Maryland football team Friday morning via Bleacher Report's Snapchat account.
I AM 100% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND …. ENOUGH SAID … pic.twitter.com/HEw1HOwn6c
— Macc (@AnttMacc_) January 27, 2017
McFarland, along with the Terps' 21 other prospects, can make their commitments official on National Signing Day on Feb. 1.
He's the eighth four-star commit in coach DJ Durkin's first full recruiting class. The class is currently No. 16 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to 247sports.
McFarland is the third-best all-purpose running back for 2017 and the second-best recruit in the state, according to 247sports. He had included the Terps in his top five since lSeptember before whittling his list down to the Terps, Alabama and Miami.
McFarland teamed up with Bleacher Report to announce his commitment via the outlet's Snapchat. After leaving his high school, the senior traveled via the Metro to an airport, where many fans believed he would travel — and commit to — either Alabama or Miami.
Instead, McFarland rubbed Testudo's nose and draped himself in a Maryland flag while announcing his future.
The 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back, who runs a 4.53 40-yard dash, was mainly recruited by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, a former high school head coach in the region.
McFarland will join DeMatha teammate and offensive lineman Marcus Minor in College Park next season. The Terps' 2016 roster also featured five freshmen from DeMatha Catholic.
The Terps also have verbal commitments from three-star running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (Potomac) and three-star all-purpose back Javon Leake (Page).
