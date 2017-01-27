Minnesota is getting desperate. They are on a four game losing streak and have now become a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. In Richard Pitino's four seasons in Minneapolis, all he has to show is an NIT Championship, which came in year one. Despite this year's team having more wins already than last year (8-23 in 2016), eventually he is going to be on the hot seat if they miss out on another NCAA tournament. Minnesota is 12-2 at home and has lost their last three by a margin of six points or less. The Gophers need a win and this is their biggest home game for the rest of the season; expect a big fan turnout.