That probably says something about what Jake's idea of art is. His music videos, like his artwork, are born from the internet, for the internet. They're mostly made to be viewed on phones, such as the vertically-shot "H.G.T.V Freestyle" video he directed for Pusha-T. And while his videos can come across as gimmicky, Jake's vibrant visual style carries the often experimental formats of the videos. If he keeps working with established artists like Pusha T, Yung Jake is a director to keep watching.