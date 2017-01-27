The ominous red color the Star Wars title finds itself doused in is one of the major indicators as to what type of tone the film might have. Everyone knows the infamous color of the Sith lightsaber, and if the original trilogy is any indicator, The Last Jedi may follow the footsteps of the second film The Empire Strikes Back, in which the original trio of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa suffer at the hands of Darth Vader and the Empire. In addition, Snoke declared that he would complete Kylo Ren's training after he suffered defeat at the hands of Rey, which could mean we will see a more determined Ren.