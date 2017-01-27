This university's administration and the system have approved Resident Life's plans to renovate Dorchester Hall, Dooley said. The project includes gutting and renovating the hall, as well as updating the bathrooms and study spaces, said Residence Hall Association President Steve Chen. The hall is slated to close for renovations in January 2018 and reopen in September 2018, according to Resident Life. Resident Life has also submitted plans to renovate Ellicott Hall next fiscal year and build a housing complex on the Varsity Practice Field, Dooley added.