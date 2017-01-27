"It was like a man still walking about the world unaware that he has contracted a fatal disease," wrote H.G. Wells of the atmosphere in Great Britain in the days before the outbreak of World War I. It's hard to blame the British for their shock because at the beginning of the 20th century, everything appeared to be going swimmingly. Britain was enjoying unparalleled wealth and technological growth. Europe's great powers hadn't clashed in a significant military conflict since 1815. Conventional wisdom held that, in an increasingly global economy, war was inconceivable. So, in the days before World War I, the people of Britain walked around in a daze, unaware that the world was on the brink of suicide.