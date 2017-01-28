For seven minutes in the first half Saturday against Minnesota, the Maryland men's basketball team couldn't hit a shot. Not one.
The Terps had opened a quick lead but suddenly went cold. As the Williams Arena crowd amplified, roaring through the Golden Gophers' 19-1 run, coach Mark Turgeon shouted as shots clanged off the rim.
Little worked in the Terps' favor before the break — at one point, they trailed by 12 — but as they've done so often this season, they tightened the deficit bits at a time. Soon, the game was tied. And in the final minutes, Maryland pulled ahead to stave off the Golden Gophers for their most impressive win of the season.
Even more outstanding is their uncanny sense to become comfortable in the most uncomfortable of environments. Saturday's win is the Terps' fourth Big Ten win in four tries. Last year's more talented and more heralded squad managed four in nine outings.
Why the fortitude and composure?
Ask Justin Jackson.
The rookie forward exploded in Minneapolis for a career-high 28 points. It didn't matter that students dressed in animal costumes hollered or that the court was on an unusual platform or that he hadn't ever played a conference game about a month ago. All five times he lofted a three, they fell. His late rebounds and a soaring and-one were the finishing touches on the masterpiece performance.
Or ask Kevin Huerter.
The freshman guard's 7-for-10 shooting performance would've highlighted the outing if not for Jackson's surge. He was also lethal from three, tacking another note on a season when he's emerged as the team's most consistently versatile player.
Or ask Turgeon, who almost threw his shoulder out with a fiery fist pump in the second half. His young squad has a unique resilience that's positioned it for a Big Ten regular-season title run entering the final month of the season.
Oh trust me, I’m happy! Proud of this team’s toughness to continue to find ways to win on the road! https://t.co/DxNA72ydTr
— Mark Turgeon (@CoachTurgeon) January 28, 2017
Forward Justin Jackson: A+
The first A+ of the season goes to the freshman who had 28 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal against the Golden Gophers squad, losers in four straight, desperate for a win on their home court. He was perfect from three and 9-for-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Despite other big men battling late foul trouble, Jackson's fearless drive continued as he secured seven points and three rebounds in the final five minutes to help fuel and complete the comeback.
Guard Kevin Huerter: A-
Huerter was the one to spark the early lead, sinking five points in the opening four minutes, and never lost the rhythm. He ended Minnesota's dominating first-half run with a layup to contribute to his 19 points on 70 percent shooting. He also added two rebounds and three assists to no turnovers. Throughout the conference slate, opposing coaches have acknowledged they scout Huerter more than any Maryland player aside from Melo Trimble. A foe might figure out a formula at some point, but Minnesota sure didn't.
Guard Melo Trimble: B+
Multiple times, the junior didn't even look before firing a pass across the court. You'd think that would garner at least one turnover, especially during an afternoon he played primarily as a facilitator. But while racking up nine assists, Trimble didn't log a giveaway. Sloppy passing had plagued Maryland's efficiency in recent games, but Trimble's vision and confidence limited the mistakes Saturday. He was also aggressive when driving to the rim — he tallied a vintage and-one, complete with a smile from the ground, with less than three minutes left — to finish with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting.
Forward Ivan Bender: B-
Bender scored an efficient eight points to pair two rebounds in 18 minutes, but he fouled out, leaving Maryland vulnerable in the paint in the waning minutes. His keen instincts and understanding on the court are an asset for the team, but with forward Damonte Dodd also bogged down with fouls and forward Michal Cekovsky still working back from an ankle injury, the Terps had to rely on Bender likely more than they planned. He was their best frontcourt player, but the group must improve to support its guards in future contests.
Guard Anthony Cowan: C
Cowan had his second rough outing of the week as he watched many layups roll off the rim and appeared hesitant to drive through contact in the first half. His frustrations showed in the second period when he lost an opportunity for an offensive rebound while lamenting his miss and slammed his hands on the hoop's padding after another failed conversion soon after. While he had a highlight steal-and-score to ignite a bench celebration midway through the second half, his 2-for-7 shooting, five assists and two rebounds are below his standard line.
