Cowan had his second rough outing of the week as he watched many layups roll off the rim and appeared hesitant to drive through contact in the first half. His frustrations showed in the second period when he lost an opportunity for an offensive rebound while lamenting his miss and slammed his hands on the hoop's padding after another failed conversion soon after. While he had a highlight steal-and-score to ignite a bench celebration midway through the second half, his 2-for-7 shooting, five assists and two rebounds are below his standard line.