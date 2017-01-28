The Maryland men's basketball team just keeps on winning.
It's not always pretty. For all Terps not named Justin Jackson, Kevin Huerter and Melo Trimble, it wasn't in their 85-78 win at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Guard Anthony Cowan struggled getting into the lane, while forward Damonte Dodd couldn't handle Trimble's passes near the rim. The Golden Gophers held a 41-31 rebounding advantage and scored 21 second-chance points.
But behind Jackson's career-high 28 points, Huerter's success from beyond the arc and Trimble's ability to finish through contact and set up teammates, Maryland (19-2, 7-1 Big Ten) won its sixth straight game and improved to 9-0 away from Xfinity Center.
Here are takeaways from the Terps' seven-point win:
Jackson and Huerter shine
With about two minutes left and Maryland facing a one-point deficit, Jackson put his team ahead with a three-point play. On the next possession with the game tied, Huerter drilled a trey from the corner to push the Terps ahead for good.
The sequence represented the value the freshmen duo brought to Saturday afternoon's road win. After a six-turnover performance in Maryland's win over Rutgers on Tuesday, Jackson hit his five shots from behind the arc en route to 28 points to pair with eight rebounds. Huerter (19 points) also hit five triples and made seven of his 10 attempts from the field.
Trimble (13 points) was the only other Terp to finish in double figures.
"When they're on, they're on," Trimble said. "It's my job, as a point guard, to keep feeding them."
Jackson and Huerter have been two of the bigger contributors this season, and Saturday's game only solidified their importance for the Terps as their Big Ten schedule becomes more difficult.
The pair kept Maryland within striking distance in the first half while their teammates' shots failed to fall. Despite going almost eight minutes without a field goal, the Terps entered intermission trailing by seven. Jackson and Huerter combined to score 16 of the team's 26 points in the period.
Their threes continued to fall after the break, helping Maryland — the Big Ten's best three-point shooting team during conference play — go 11-for-18 (61 percent) from behind the arc.
In the final moments, it was Jackson's foul shots that helped seal the victory, keeping Maryland on pace with Wisconsin atop of the Big Ten standings.
"We always tell Justin to stay confident," Huerter said. "He's a guard playing a forward, so we feel like almost every game he has a mismatch. And so if he stays aggressive, he can do that. And it's not surprising to us."
Trimble dazzles
Trimble's driving ability propelled Maryland to one-point nonconference victories against Georgetown, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. His consecutive 3-pointers late against Iowa Jan. 19 fueled the Terps to a road victory, too.
Saturday afternoon, Trimble's passing was instead the difference. The junior guard dished a season-high nine assists and did not commit a turnover in addition to scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
"He was just making all the right decisions," Turgeon said. "He felt good. I've been saying all year that he trusts this group, and he really trusts this team."
During Maryland's timeout with about seven minutes to play, Turgeon decided to have the offense go through Trimble despite him having played off the ball for most of the year. Down the stretch, Turgeon wanted his two-time All-Big Ten performer to control the game.
After setting up Dodd and Bender (eight points) for easy baskets throughout the contest, Trimble created his own offensive production late. He scored seven of his 13 points after the timeout, and his two foul shots with 15 seconds to play put the finishing touches on the road victory.
Cowan, despite shooting 2 of 7, added five assists and zero giveaways for a team that had just seven turnovers.
"That was the key to the game," Turgeon said. "We've been throwing it to the other team a lot lately, so seven [turnovers] gave us a chance."
